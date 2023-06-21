New tourist complex inaugurated in Ardabil

TEHRAN –A vast tourist complex was inaugurated in northwestern Ardabil province on Tuesday.

A budget of three trillion rials ($6 million) has been allocated to the project, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The complex has generated some 200 job opportunities for the locals, Hassan Mohammadi Adib explained on Wednesday.

The project was carried out by the private sector, the official added.

In 2019, Ardabil along with Sari, the capital of Mazandaran province, was selected as the cultural capitals of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Last April, the tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble.

The province is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

