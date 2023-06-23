What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Lajevardi Foundation’s gallery is holding a retrospective of veteran painter Ali Nasir.

The exhibit will be running until July 21 at the foundation located at No. 20, Building 23, East Sepand St. off Nejatollahi St.

Painting

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Farshid Maleki.

The exhibition will be running until July 14 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* Paintings by Shahed Golshani are on view in an exhibition at Hoom Gallery.

The exhibit will run until July 2 at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem Maqam St.

* Paintings by Elnaz Khalilzadeh are currently on display in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until June 28 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

* A collection of paintings by Ali Nasir is on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until July 21 at the gallery, which can be found at 8 Shahin St., Sanai St.



* Armin Qamari is showcasing his latest collection “Grey Imagination” in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until June 28 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition displaying paintings by Hossein Tamjid is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

Entitled “Struggle for Solitude”, the exhibit runs until July 4 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

An exhibition of paintings by Farah Osuli, Farideh Lashai, Rana Franud and Gizella Varga Sinai is currently underway at 2+ Gallery.

The exhibition will run until July 14 at the gallery located on the 2nd Floor, 8 Bidar St. off Fereshteh St.

* Paintings by Hossein Dadras-Saberi and Sahel Yahyai are on view in an exhibition at Sheis Gallery.

The exhibit named “Silence in Movement” will run until June 29 at the gallery located at Shirzad Alley near Daneshju Park.



Sculpture

* Khak Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Behdad Lahuti.

The exhibition entitled “Captivated” will run until July 13 at the gallery located at 1 Jila St. off Basiri St., Qolhak crossing.

* Saless Gallery is holding a retrospective of the veteran sculptor Mohammad-Ali Baniasadi.

The exhibit will be running until July 4 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

MMS/YAW