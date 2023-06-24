TEDPIX drops 11,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), drops 11,282 points to 2.162 million on Saturday

As reported, over 7.897 billion securities worth 54.362 trillion rials (about $130 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

