Iran revamps diabetes diagnosis center in Afghanistan

TEHRAN – Iran has renovated and equipped a diabetes diagnosis center in Afghanistan within the framework of medical cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Iran’s diplomatic mission in Kabul announced in a post published on Twitter on Thursday that the ‘Khatam-ul-Anbiya’ diabetes diagnosis center was opened by special envoy to Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi-Qomi, in the presence of Taliban officials.

Hospitals across Afghanistan are facing a growing crisis. The poor economy has also generated a wide array of health problems, not least chronic cases of malnutrition, Press TV reported.

The medical center was handed over to local authorities in Nangarhar province.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Dari radio station reported the center can render services to 60 diabetic patients on a daily basis.

“The inauguration of the center marks opening the path for other forms of assistance from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the health sector in the eastern part of Afghanistan, especially Nangarhar province,” Kazemi-Qomi said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to assist the center until it develops the capacity to operate independently.”

For his part, the deputy minister of public health in the Taliban government appreciated Iran's contributions to Afghanistan’s health sector, calling for the construction of similar centers in other provinces.

Mohammad Hassan Ghiyathi said 12 doctors and health workers, including four women who have been trained in Iran, are working in the Khatam-ul-Anbiya center.

Afghanistan’s healthcare system is at risk of collapse after international donors including the World Bank and European Union stopped providing aid following the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

Health workers, both public and private, who remain in Afghanistan are battling a humanitarian crisis of staggering proportions, with dwindling personnel and resources.

The suspension of financial aid has crippled the ‘Sehatmandi Project,’ a multi-donor health program administered by the World Bank and implemented by the Afghan Ministry of Public Health that constitutes the backbone of Afghanistan’s health system.

Out of a total of 2,309 facilities, 393 remain fully operational.

According to data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), about two-thirds of the 2,309 facilities in the project have reported stock-outs of essential medicines.

Health Minister Bahram Einollahi has said many countries in the region are asking Iran for help with issues related to health.

“With the efforts that have been made during the 44 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, today we have the strongest health system in the region in such a way that the health indicators in the Islamic Republic are far ahead of other countries in the region.”

In September 2022, Iran hosted the subregional workshop for G5 countries (Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, plus the World Health Organization) on health cooperation with the presence of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and the representative of the World Health Organization.

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) which was held in Uzbekistan on 15-16 September, President Ebrahim Raisi signed an agreement with the countries of the Caspian Sea region, according to which the member countries will cooperate with each other in the field of health.

One of the successful aspects of health diplomacy in the region is this cooperation, he said, adding, "We are looking to implement this program in the region as in European countries to facilitate the exchange of students and professors, and to facilitate their participation in international conferences."

Ricardo León-Bórquez, the president of the World Federation of Medical Education, has praised Iran for progress in the health sector, saying that the country’s achievements are amazing.

Iran has paid much attention to the importance of medical education and can be one of the key members of the World Federation of Medical Education in the accreditation process, he added.

In October 2021, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Iran Jaffar Hussain, said that Iran's health system can be a model for other countries in the region, especially in the field of health and the use of valuable forces such as healthcare providers.

