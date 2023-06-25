Vietnam, Iran seeking closer parliamentary ties

TEHRAN - Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha hosted a reception in Hanoi on Friday for Iranian Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari, VNA reported.

Ha said since the establishment of formal relations between Vietnam and Iran in 1973, numerous bilateral cooperation agreements have been signed in various socio-economic areas, along with high-level visits between the leaders of the two countries.

With five decades of cooperation, Ha believed that bilateral cooperation will further flourish.

According to him, the friendly and cooperative relationship between the two legislatures has thrived over the past years. The relations between the Vietnam-Iran and Iran-Vietnam parliamentary friendship groups have also been strengthened.

The host wished that the two legislatures would continue facilitating the exchange of delegations, especially between their committees, working closely together at international forums, and further enhancing the role of the two friendship groups as a bridge between the two parliaments.

Affirming that Iran always attaches importance to and wishes to further boost all-around friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, Ambassador Nazari pledged that during his tenure, he will make efforts to carry forward the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two states, legislatures and peoples.