TEDPIX gains 27,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 27,015 points to 2.189 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 9.272 billion securities worth 65.936 trillion rials (about $157 million) were traded at the TSE

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Last week, the Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi said his organization’s current priority is to attract capital for the country’s private sector.

“Our approach in the capital market is to create the basis for the active presence of the private sector in the market to attract the financing they need to achieve their economic goals,” Eshqi stated.

According to the official, if there is continuous communication between the private sector and the capital market the country’s economy will be transformed.

Touching upon the activities of the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the SEO head noted: “Our policy in the Iran Mercantile Exchange is also not just creating competition but we seek to provide suitable solutions for the development of activists in this important field in the country.”

