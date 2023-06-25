Historical castle in Khomein undergoes restoration 

TEHRAN – The Qajar-era (1789-1925) castle of Salar Mohtasham in Khomein county, central Markazi province, has undergone some rehabilitation works, a local tourism official has said.

A budget of 650 million rials ($1,300) has been allocated to the project, Ali Mashhadi explained on Sunday.

The project involves strengthening the structure, repairing the rooftop, and replacing the worn-out materials, he added.

The Khomein Anthropology Museum is currently housed within the historical monument, which has been inscribed on the national heritage list, the official noted.

Earlier in January, a provincial tourism official announced that the ancient city of Khomein has considerable potential to become a major tourist destination.

Many capacities in Khomein demonstrate this city’s antiquity and civilization, he noted.

It is on the agenda of the cultural heritage department of the province to turn the city into a tourism hub, the official added.

As the birthplace of Imam Khomeini, the founding father of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Khomein is well known throughout the country. Tourists can visit his parental house, which is a historical monument.

Markazi province is considered the industrial capital of the country. It is also rich in natural, historical, cultural, and religious attractions.

Hand-woven carpets and klims, made in its cities including Farahan, Sarugh, Lilivan, Senejan, and Vafs are known internationally.

