Requirements for Iran's positioning in new world order

In recent years, the discussion about changes in the world order, the conditions and reasons for this, and its requirements for different countries has become one of the serious topics in the field of foreign policy studies and international relations.

Such changes include political, economic, and cultural areas at the global level, which cause changes in the way countries interact with each other, as well as changes in the way international conflicts are resolved. But what are the signs of this change in the international political order?

How can one successfully get the right place in this new order, Mohammad Mehdi Mazaheri, a university professor, gives his opinion posted on the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations website.

Professor Mazhari refers to the following cases:

– Growth of China’s power and developments in Asia: China’s rise as one of the world’s economic and military powers has caused significant changes in the world’s political order. Such developments are more in the economic and military fields and the cultural field at a more limited level.

– Developments in West Asia: Influential events in that region, including the costly proxy wars in Syria and Yemen and the failure of the world superpowers to deal with them, the rise of the Resistance Front, the movement of the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf towards an independent and pragmatic foreign policy, stability and resistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the unprecedented and comprehensive sanctions of the United States and the relative neutralization of those sanctions, Iran’s significant progress in the field of UAVs and missiles, and other such matters, have been among the important developments that had serious effects on the status and prestige of the superpowers in the world system, the traditional methods of conflict resolution and the nature of the international system.

– Changes in international relations: Among the failure of major powers to advance the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the split in the European Union with Britain’s withdrawal from the Union, China’s leadership in economic fields, Russia’s rise to play an active role in strategic areas are also other factors that have contributed to the change in the world order.

In such a situation, the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a regional power that has effectively changed the international ruling order and is affected by the consequences of that change, should have the necessary preparedness to face and play a role in those developments actively.

Although Iran, as one of the countries with an ancient history, civilization, and culture and with significant economic, military, and cultural capabilities, still has an important position in the international order, maintaining and promoting that position depends on various factors such as intelligent management, political and economic development in the domestic arena and planning and promoting dynamic, multilateral and dignified foreign policy while paying attention to the facts and taking into account the country’s capabilities and limitations. In this regard, positioning Iran in the new world order requires the following measures:

1. Economic and political development: In the first step, it should be noted that an effective role in regional developments and global impact requires the country to have strong popular support in the domestic arena, and such conditions can only be provided by progress in the field of economics and politics. Therefore, to enjoy a suitable position in the new world order, Iran must develop its economic capabilities while taking advantage of domestic facilities and capacities, seeking to attract foreign investors and develop joint cooperation with foreign companies. In the political arena, the revolution’s founder’s words that “the standard is the nation’s vote” should always be considered in the speech and actions of decision-makers and executives. In this way, the social capital and popular support of the political system should be strengthened.

2. Positive self-image in the region and the world: In the last few decades, one of the serious policies of Iran’s regional and international enemies and rivals has been promoting Iranophobia and presenting a dangerous image that disrupts order and stability in the region and the world. The policy intensified after the Abraham Accords and with the efforts of the Israeli regime to change the attention of the Arab governments and nations from its side to Iran. In this regard, to play an effective role in the new world order, it is necessary for Iran, by focusing on soft power and media and public diplomacy, to display the image of a responsible country and guarantor of peace and security and try to define for itself the role of mediator and activist in ending wars and tensions.

3. Strengthening international relations: Iran should diversify its foreign policy and avoid being dependent on one or more limited countries in the West or the East, strengthen its interactions and relations with different countries, and create new markets for exporting manufactured goods and services.

4. Cooperation with international organizations: Iran should have strong cooperation with international organizations as effective non-governmental players and be effective and play a role in solving international issues by having an effective presence in those organizations. In general, it can be said that being among the designers and shapers of the new international order requires the possession of both hard and soft power tools. Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran must simultaneously strengthen its hard and soft power elements. Of course, considering the role of ideas, norms, and mental images, seeking authority and soft influence in the domestic, regional, and global arena is necessary.