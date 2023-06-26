TEDPIX climbs 6,500 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 6,525 points to 2.196 million on Monday.

As reported, over 7.891 billion securities worth 55.756 trillion rials (about $133 million) were traded at the TSE

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

A capital market expert stated that directing liquidity towards the capital market will be one of the best solutions to materialize this year's slogan and control liquidity and reduce inflation, and said strengthening the capital market to finance companies will greatly boost production.

The current Iranian calendar year 1402 (began on March 21) is named “Inflation Control, Production Growth”.

MA