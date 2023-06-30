President Raisi inaugurates numerous energy projects in central Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated several water and electricity projects in Kerman Province during a one-day visit to the province on Friday, IRIB reported.

A project to supply drinking water to the cities of Bam and Baravat was one of the inaugurated projects.

Over 15 trillion rials (about $30 million) was invested to complete this water pipeline project, which has the capacity to transfer 1,000 liters/per second of water to the mentioned cities.

A thermal power plant with a total investment of 160 trillion rials (about $319 million) and several electricity transmission lines were also among the inaugurated projects.

Several projects were also inaugurated for the development, construction, modification, and optimization of the province’s electricity network to provide electricity to more than 6,400 households.

The president also paid a visit to several underway projects across the province to get informed about the progress in the mentioned projects.

President Raisi was accompanied by Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian during this one-day visit.

It is worth mentioning that the president was warmly welcomed by people upon arrival to the province.

