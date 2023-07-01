Mehrdad Mohammadi signs for Esteghlal: IPL

TEHRAN – Qatar’s Al Sailiya winger Mehrdad Mohammadi joined Iranian top flight club Esteghlal on Saturday.

Mohammadi, 30, has penned a two-year deal with the Blues for an undisclosed fee.

Mohammadi started his youth career in Esteghlal’s archrivals Persepolis academy and also played in Iranian teams Rah Ahan and Sepahan.

Mohammadi, who is Milad Mohammadi’s twin brother, has also played in Portugal’s Aves and Qatar’s Al Arabi.