Holy shrine in western Iran to be restored

TEHRAN – The holy shrine of Imamzadeh Ziba Mohammad in Khorramabad, the capital of western Lorestan province, is planned to undergo some rehabilitation works, the provincial tourism chief has said.

A budget of 1.8 billion rials ($3,600) has been allocated to the restoration project, Ata Hassanpur explained on Sunday.



The project involves strengthening the historical structure and repairing the damaged parts, the official added.

The shrine has been inscribed on the national heritage list.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes are noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

