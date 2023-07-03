Saffron export rises 57% in 2 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- Iran’s saffron export increased by 57 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21) compared to the same period of time in the previous year, according to Gholamreza Miri, the chairman of Iranian Saffron Exporters and Sellers Union.

According to Miri, Iranian saffron farmers exported 239,000 tons of the product in the previous calendar year, IRNA reported.

Iran is one of the world’s top saffron producers and over 90 percent of its production is exported to foreign destinations.

