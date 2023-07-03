Iranian private sector explores ways of facilitating trade with Russia

TEHRAN – In a meeting between the board members of the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce and Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov the two sides explored ways of facilitating mutual business exchanges.

During the meeting which was held at the place of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the board members of the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce called on the Russian side to ease the conditions for issuing business visas for Iranian traders and to make the process of issuing certificates of origin online.

Speaking at the meeting, Hadi Tizhoush-Taban, the head of the Iran-Russia joint chamber of commerce, emphasized using the capacity of the Iranian Trade Center in Astrakhan and referred to it as a suitable platform to establish communication between interested Iranian and Russian business units to cooperate with each other.

He underlined the need for facilitating the process of issuing visas for Iranian businessmen by the Russian government, saying: “It is necessary to provide conditions so that the businessmen and economic operators of both sides can benefit from the two countries' trade capacities.”

Elsewhere in the gathering, Deputy Head of the Iran-Russia Chamber of Commerce Abdollah Mohajer pointed to the good political relations between the two countries and said: “Despite the strong political relations between the two countries, we have not been able to use the capacities in the economic sector and strengthen the level of relations in line with the political ties.”

He further informed about the interest in the northern provinces of Iran to increase the level of business relations with different cities of Russia and said: “Russian ambassador, as a representative of the government of this country, can take serious steps in order to improve business relations and joint investment.”

Dedov for his part talked about the efforts that are being made by the Russian government to remove the obstacles facing the commercial relations between the two countries and expressed hope that continuous meetings should be held to achieve this goal.

EF/MA