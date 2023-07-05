Raisi felicitates Algeria on Independence Day

TEHRAN- In a message on Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the country’s Independence Day and expressed optimism for strong ties with Algiers based on the two countries’ rich cultural and historical traditions.

Raisi hoped that the ties between Iran and Algeria will be strengthened since they are founded on respect, understanding, and collaboration.

The president also expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries will advance the interests of the Muslim world and their respective cultures and histories.

Raisi also praised Algeria’s independence as an excellent success that raised the Algerian people to their true position and served as an example for many other nations seeking to determine their own fate.

Algeria’s Independence Day, celebrated annually on July 5, commemorates the country’s independence from France in 1962.