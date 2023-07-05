Israel failed on strategic level

TEHRAN- The Israeli army has announced the end of its two-day raid and the withdrawal of all its soldiers from the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement to Israeli army radio, spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed that "All the (Israeli) forces have left Jenin," claiming that the raid's objectives had been achieved.

While Israel claims to have achieved its goals its media likened the "operation" in Jenin to giving a mild painkiller for a terminally ill patient.

These reports from Israeli media also stressed that "it seems the Palestinians have understood what [officials] have failed to grasp in 'Israel' as the armed groups will return to the camp soon to resume their operations."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed to claim that the "operation" would change the equation against Palestinian Resistance, further comparing it to "the recent operation against Islamic Jihad in Gaza and the 2021 Guardian of the Walls operation against Hamas."

Israeli media mocked Netanyahu's remarks by stating that the "Jenin operation" was only a spectacle and served as no more than a mild "painkiller" for settlers, further ridiculing the prime minister. They said, "Netanyahu probably does not believe his own words."

Reports also warned of a systemic threat in "Israel," which originates from a lack of trust in the government, particularly regarding its alleged actions and goals.

Other media outlets decried what they described as "the catalog of neutralizing infrastructure" in reference to heavy damage left only on the infrastructure in Jenin, describing Netanyahu's remarks as wearied, false, poisonous, and dangerous.

No sane person can believe that the "operation" in Jenin will eliminate the operations of the Palestinian resistance fighters in Jenin camp, Nablus, Al-Quds, and all the occupied areas, Israeli media commented.

On Tuesday, Israeli media commented on the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Jenin by acknowledging that on a strategic level, the "Israeli operation in Jenin won't change reality in the West Bank."

Reports also stated that military commanders halted the operation as quickly as possible to "limit casualties and avoid an escalation."

Israeli media added that the "operation will not restore Israeli deterrence nor change the Resistance direction of the fight", but rather Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) will continue with full force to "control" the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Al-Quds Brigades - Jenin Brigade celebrated the victory of the Palestinian Resistance over the invading Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday.

The group thanked the steadfast Palestinian people residing in the Jenin camp, its countryside, and the cities that embraced its people. The Jenin Brigade also saluted the families of those martyred, injured, and detained during the battle for the great sacrifices they made.

Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh said, "All options to support Jenin and its people were on the table," adding that the heroic operation in "Tel Aviv" and other acts of Resistance which took place all over Palestine came in support for Jenin and its people.

Echoing Haniyeh's remarks, the Al-Qassam Brigades congratulated the residents of the camp as well as its fighters, the fighters of Al-Quds Brigades, and those of Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, for their steadfastness during the battle.