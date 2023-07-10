Four foreign ambassadors submit credentials to Raisi

TEHRAN - New ambassadors from the four nations of Bangladesh, India, the Philippines, and Libya separately submitted their credentials to President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday.

In each meeting, Raisi stressed the need for substantial efforts to utilize the mutual potentials to strengthen the level of ties in all domains, particularly with regard to economic and commercial exchanges.

He also wished the ambassadors good luck in carrying out their diplomatic duties while in Iran.

The ambassadors, for their part, stressed their commitment to achieving their goals in expanding relations with Iran.

Libyan envoy vows closer ties

While submitting his credentials to President Raisi, Libya’s new ambassador to Tehran, Ali Jomah Hassan Fadhil, called for a serious effort to reactivate and enhance economic ties with Iran.



Due to civil war and foreign interference, particularly from NATO, Libya has experienced a decline in diplomatic ties with many nations since the country’s government was overthrown in 2011.

The new Libyan ambassador also thanked Iran for its efforts to strengthen regional ties.

President Raisi also voiced optimism for a new era in Iran’s relations with the North African country.

The development of connections with neighboring nations, African states, and Latin American countries has been given priority by Raisi’s government.