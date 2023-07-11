Enemy unable to take down Iran militarily: general

TEHRAN - The commander of the IRGC Ground Force has said that the enemy has concluded that Iran cannot be defeated through traditional military tactics.

Speaking to the IRGC commanders at their annual conference in Mashhad on Tuesday, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said the enemy has learned about some of Iran’s military and defense capabilities and has come to the firm conclusion that it is impossible to defeat Iran’s power and capabilities using conventional military techniques.

In the modern period of conflict with Iran, the enemy has turned to a hybrid war as a result, the commander continued, highlighting the fact that this hostile scheme is also prone to failure.

The general also made reference to the enemies’ plans to hire mercenary cells with no human comprehension to carry out assassination attacks.

He maintained that the proxies’ blind terrorist attacks have revealed the connections between the enemies and the terrorists and increased public animosity toward them.

President Ebrahim Raisi said in September 2022 that the Islamic Republic is so strong that it cannot be subdued via military force, citing the U.S. acknowledgment that its policy of maximum pressure on Iran has failed miserably.