Iranian defender Montazeri retires from football

TEHRAN – Former Iran national football team and Esteghlal defender Pejman Montazeri announced retirement from football.

The 40-year-old has most recently played for Qatari club Al Kharaitiyat. Montazeri will reportedly join the Qatari club coaching staff.

He started his playing career in Iran’s Foolad in 2004 and joined Esteghlal after three years.

Montazeri played seven years for the Iranian Blues and won two Iran leagues and three Hazfi cups.

He made his debut for Team Melli against Palestine, which he managed to score as Iran beat their opponent 7–0. Montazeri played full 90 minutes in all three matches for Iran in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where the Persians failed to advance to the next stage.

Montazeri played 51 matches for Iran national football team from 2008 to 2019 and scored two goals.