Tehran meeting to review works by Jane Austen

TEHRAN – Iranian literati will come together in a session on Tuesday at Qoqnus Book Café in Tehran to review works by English novelist Jane Austen.

The review session will be attended by translators and critics Reza Rezai, Mahrokh Hemati, Sahar Beiranvand, Narges Entekhabi and Zohair Hanifeh.

Jane Austen, the globally acclaimed English author, has only completed a total of six works throughout her career. Nevertheless, she has successfully amassed a devoted following of fans worldwide.

Her captivating stories have been transformed into numerous films, TV series, and contemporary adaptations, while also being translated into various languages to transcend cultural barriers.

Today, she continues to be as popular as ever and is held in the highest regard among all the literary figures in the history of the English language.

Jane Austen's six novels are not only rich in comedy, romance, wit, and satire, but they also serve as insightful reflections of her social and geographical environment in and around Hampshire, Bath, and Dorset.

The daughter of a Hampshire clergyman, Austen was born on 16 December 1775. At a tender age, she began to express herself through writing, creating an array of captivating dramatic sketches, playful spoofs, and enchanting poems.

In order of their publication, her novels are “Sense & Sensibility” (1811), “Pride & Prejudice” (1813), “Mansfield Park” (1814), “Emma” (1815), “Persuasion” (1817) and “Northanger Abbey” (1817). The latter two novels were published after Jane Austen's death.

All of her novels have been translated into Persian and have been published by various publications.

