Iran, UAE to jointly partake in Iraq’s infrastructure projects

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Hossein Selahvarzi has proposed collaboration with United Arab Emirates (UAE) chambers of commerce to jointly participate in Iraq’s infrastructure projects.

As the ICCIMA portal reported on Tuesday, Selahvarzi made the proposal in a meeting with the Chairman of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrui on the sidelines of the 35th board meeting of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (ICCIA) in Baku.

The two sides exchanged a list of Iraq’s infrastructure projects to be further reviewed by the contractors of the two countries, according to the report.

Speaking in this meeting, the ICCIMA head referred to the significant level of trade between the two countries, saying: “Strengthening and developing logistics cooperation in the entry points of the two countries and joint investment in this sector can be the basis for the further improvement of trade between Iran and the UAE.”

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Hossein Selahvarzi (L) and Chairman of UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrui