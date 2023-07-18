Hosseini elected as president of Iran boxing federation

TEHRAN – Rouhollah Hosseini was elected unopposed as president of Iran boxing federation on Tuesday for a four-year term till 2027.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran, Hosseini secured 42 votes out of 42 votes cast.

He replaced Hossein Thori in the federation.

Rouhollah Hosseini is a retired amateur boxer, who represented Iran in the 2000 Summer Olympics in the Super heavyweight (+91 kg) division.

He is also a two-time Asian Games bronze medalist.