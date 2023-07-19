Portrayal of Ashura through the lens of Iranian cinema: Part 2

“The Fateful Day” by Shahram Asadi: “The Fateful Day” was directed by Shahram Asadi in 1995 based on a play on the Karbala tragedy written by celebrated Iranian director and playwright Bahram Beizai.

The film is the story of a Christian man, Abdullah, who converts to Islam for the love of a Muslim girl, Raheleh. At the wedding, he hears voices calling for help. He leaves the ceremony and takes a journey to Karbala. But he arrives at the end of the Battle of Karbala after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions.

It is here, amidst the tragic event, that Abdullah realizes the weighty responsibility that now rests upon his shoulders to carry forward the message of Ashura.

The presence of Beizai as the script writer is widely regarded by most critics as one of the key factors behind the success of this film.

The strength and innovation of the text, along with its bold details and symbolic dialogues that resonate with today's audience, have played a crucial role in ensuring the film's enduring success over the years.

This film features a stellar cast including Ezzatollah Entezami, Jamshid Mashaiyekhi, Mehdi Fathi, and Mohammad Ali Keshavarz. It stands as a true masterpiece in Alireza Shojanuri's acting career.

Laden Mostofi made her debut on the silver screen in this film, and the exceptional cast of talented actors, along with an impactful screenplay, transformed this momentous occasion into a timeless masterpiece of Iranian cinema.

The film score is also considered a major turning point in the success of the film. Maestro Majid Entezami has created an enduring masterpiece in the realm of Ashura melodies for the film. This work remains an unparalleled source of religious and ceremonial music, serving as an authentic reference for many years.



The film's music was incredibly well-received by the audience, to the point that it was later released as a standalone album and gained significant recognition and acclaim.

The reception for this film and album was so incredible that for many years after its release, Entezami continued to perform it during his concerts and each time, the audience's response was indescribable, creating an unforgettable experience.

Taking inspiration from the profound theme of Ashura, this film stands as one of the most unforgettable works in the history of Iranian cinema.

"The Fateful Day" is a remarkable work that explores the social aspects of the Ashura tragedy. Through its depiction of the society in which Imam Hussain (AS) was martyred, it delves into the influential factors that led to his unjust martyrdom.

Abdullah embarks on a journey throughout various locations, responding to the call for help, uncovering the profound presence of Imam Hussain (AS) in every place he visits.

During Abdullah's journey, he becomes acquainted with the societal issues plaguing the people living under the rule of Yazid. Additionally, he witnesses firsthand the remarkable impact of Imam Hussain (AS) in resolving these problems.

In this film, Imam Hussain (AS) represents a beacon of blessings and light that brings prosperity to every household, abundance to every table, and adds profound significance and coherence to every tradition. In contrast, Yazid embodies darkness that brings devastation to every community, impoverishes every subject, and fosters superstition in all its forms.

This film is a mesmerizing journey with Abdullah, as he gracefully moves like a butterfly towards the illuminating universe of light. Through this captivating tale, we witness how the tenth day of Muharram in the year 61 AH of the Islamic calendar (680 CE) becomes a defining moment that illuminates the significance of good and evil throughout the course of human existence.

“The Fateful Day” follows Abdullah through his journey that ultimately guides him from a superficial, earthly love to a genuine love. In the film, we witness the tragic tale of a world under the rule of a tyrant like Yazid, where the noble Imam Hussein (AS) falls victim to the ruthless oppression and corruption enforced by the ruler.

To be continued

Photo: A scene from “The Fateful Day” by Shahram Asadi.

ABU/