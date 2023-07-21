Amir Abdollahian meets former foreign ministers

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has held a meeting with his predecessors and other former officials of the Foreign Ministry for consultation.

The Foreign Ministry held a consultative board of directors meeting on Wednesday, July 19, with the presence of former foreign ministers Manouchehr Mottaki, Ali Akbar Salehi, Mohammad Javad Zarif, a number of former deputy foreign ministers, and former directors general at the ministry.

During the meeting, certain important foreign policy and international relations issues were discussed, such as the trajectory of developments in the international order, Iran’s bilateral and multilateral relations with its neighbors, as well as with other countries and the world, efforts to render sanctions ineffective, and the diplomatic and negotiation process to have the sanctions lifted.