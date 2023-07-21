Iran rejects provision of drones to Russia

TEHRAN – Iran has reacted to the recent European Union sanctions against Tehran over the alleged provision of drones to Russia, underlining that it did not provide Russia with drones for use in the Ukraine war.

Responding the new EU sanctions on Iran, Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, said, “As it has been officially announced many times, the allegation that Iran exported drones to Russia in order to use them against Ukraine is a baseless accusation.”

He added, “Any attempt to link the war in Ukraine to the bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia is an act with purely political goals.”

Referring to the clear and frequent opposition of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the war in Ukraine, Kanaani emphasized the need to speed up its termination through diplomatic means.

“Unfortunately, the West, with political motivations and resorting to false and unproven claims, is trying to continue using the ineffective and failed policy of imposing sanctions against the Iranian nation,” he added.

Kanani stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to take countermeasures against the sanctions of the European Union and its members.