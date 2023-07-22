Iran holds Danish government accountable for Quran sacrilege

TEHRAN- In the wake of similar incidents in Denmark, which outraged the Muslim world, Iran has blamed the Danish government for the desecration of the holy Quran in the Scandinavian country.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said in a statement on Saturday that Denmark must stop the desecration of the Quran and other Muslim sanctities and bring those responsible to justice.

He asserted that Muslims all around the globe are waiting for the Danish government to act practically in this respect.

Kanaani urged Muslim states and nations, as well as other followers of divine faiths, to unite to respond effectively with any sacrilegious effort against the Quran and the sanctities of Abrahamic religions wherever in the globe.

“Despite the sinister plots of the masterminds behind insults to the sanctities and values of more than 2 billion Muslims worldwide, we believe that free thinkers and justice-seeking people will stand united against such wicked plot and vile actions,” he noted.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran proceeds with its contacts and dialogues with Muslim countries, and will continue with the measures and efforts to stand against this 21st century ignorance, which has targeted human dignity and genuine freedom of speech in the name of the bogus, Western-style freedom of speech,” the spokesman added.

The Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the Danish ambassador to convey Iran’s outrage over the sacrilegious act by the far-right Danish group Danske Patrioter in the country.

In response to the fresh desecration of the Quran in Sweden, the country’s ambassador to Tehran was summoned by the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Thursday evening to file Iran’s strong protest against the move, according to the ministry.

Addressing the Swedish envoy, Kanaani said, “We strongly condemn the repetition of the desecration of the holy Quran and the Islamic sanctities in Sweden and we believe that the Swedish government is fully responsible for the consequences of provoking the sentiments of world Muslims.”

Kanaani added that the continuation of insults to Islamic sanctities and hate-mongering are a perfect example of organized violence and a hostile move against two billion Muslims of the world, God-believing people and followers of divine religions.