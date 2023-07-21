Our Plan is Greater Than Elections, says Hakim

Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraq's National Wisdom, stated in a speech on the first day of Muharram in Baghdad that political and social stability should be our priority. He emphasized that security and reconstruction cannot be achieved without stability.

The leader of Iraq's national wisdom stressed that political victory should not be measured solely by the number of seats. He urged for a broader and wiser perspective, highlighting that our project is larger than elections. He expressed concern for serving the nation and emphasized the need for greater insight.

Regarding the provincial council elections, Hakim expressed hope for a fair election process free from tensions and negative propaganda. He called on the Independent Election Commission to monitor the elections effectively and achieve results that satisfy everyone.

The Iraqi cleric also called for an intensified fight against corruption. He emphasized the importance of upholding Iraq's values and fixed social principles, defending them against foreign influences that may disrupt social cohesion. Hakim warned about social harms such as evil promotion, homosexuality, drug abuse, moral deviations, and attempts to create chaos in Islamic and Arab lands. He called for a united effort to combat these issues.

Lastly, Hakim addressed the Palestinian issue, considering it central to both the Islamic world and the Arab world.



The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom has called on Swedish authorities to take immediate action to prevent any further incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran and burning of the Iraqi flag outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.

Hakim criticized these actions and was surprised by Sweden's stance, particularly given that people worldwide have widely denounced such behavior.

The leader of Iraq's national wisdom movement urged the Swedish government to prevent any future occurrences of such actions, which directly violate international laws regarding insulting religious beliefs and ethnicities.