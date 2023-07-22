Iranians take four more medals at 2023 AKF Senior Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian karate athletes won one silver and three bronze medals at the 2023 AKF Senior Championships on Saturday.

Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh seized a silver medal after losing to Kazakhstan’s Nurkanat Azhikanov 3-2 in the final match of the Senior Kumite Male -75kg.

Also, Sara Bahmanyar at the Senior Kumite Female -50kg, Fatemeh Saadati at the Senior Kumite Female -55kg and Sajad Ganjzadeh at the Senior Kumite Male +84kg claimed three bronze medals on Day 2.

On Friday, Behnam Deghanzadeh earned a gold medal at the Senior Kumite Male -55kg.

Atousa Golshadnezhad also took a gold at the Senior Kumite Female -61kg.

Furthermore, Amir Mehdizadeh won the bronze at the Senior Kumite Male -67 kg. Fatemeh Sadeghi at Kata Female and Abolfazl Shahrjerdi at Kata Male also won two more bronze medals.

The tournament has brought about 400 athletes from 31 countries together in Melaka, Malaysia.

The last edition of the continental championships was held last year in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan and it gathered all Senior, Cadet, Junior, and U21 categories.

The event comprises 17 categories, in the senior competition, and seven categories in the Para-Karate event.