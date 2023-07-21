Iran win five medals at 2023 AKF Senior Championships Opening Day

TEHRAN – Iranian karate athletes claimed two gold and three bronze medals at the 2023 AKF Senior Championships on Friday.

Behnam Deghanzadeh earned a gold medal at the Senior Kumite Male -55kg after defeating Jordan’s Omar Shaqrah 6-4 in the final.

Atousa Golshadnezhad also took a gold, beating Emirati athlete Sarah Alameri 3-0 at the Senior Kumite Female -61kg.

Furthermore, Amir Mehdizadeh won the bronze at the Senior Kumite Male -67 kg.

Fatemeh Sadeghi at Kata Female and Abolfazl Shahrjerdi at Kata Male also won two more bronze medals.

The tournament has brought about 400 athletes from 31 countries together in Melaka, Malaysia.

The last edition of the continental championships was held last year in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan and it gathered all Senior, Cadet, Junior, and U21 categories.

The event comprises 17 categories, in the senior competition, and seven categories in the Para-Karate event.