Russian presidential envoy holds talks with Iranian officials in Tehran

TEHRAN – Alexander Lavrentiev, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Syria, arrived in Tehran on Monday for a series of high-level meetings with Iranian officials.

He met with Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, for discussions on regional developments and ongoing efforts to stabilize Syria.

Lavrentiev also met with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, later on Monday. This engagement focused on strategic and security-related matters, reflecting the ongoing dialogue between Tehran and Moscow on regional stability and conflict resolution.

Lavrentiev’s visit underscores the close coordination between Iran and Russia on Syrian and broader West Asia affairs.