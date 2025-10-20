What Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said at his weekly briefing

TEHRAN – The spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, addressed a wide range of domestic and international issues during his weekly press briefing on Monday.

His remarks covered topics including Iran’s diplomatic engagements, regional developments, ongoing negotiations, and the country’s position on key global affairs. Throughout the session, he reaffirmed Iran’s principled stance on dialogue, resistance to external pressure, and commitment to regional stability and cooperation.

‘No negotiations underway with the U.S.’

Baqaei said that while indirect contacts between Iran and other parties continue, there is currently no sign of a new negotiation process with the United States or the European trio.

“Indirect communications have existed as before,” he told reporters. “But it would be inaccurate to claim that we are on the verge of a negotiation process. Talks can only begin when all sides recognize each other’s rights — and we are not at that stage.”

‘Palestine remains central issue of region’

Baqaei began his remarks by reiterating that Palestine remains the central issue of the region. He condemned the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, describing it as “continued genocide,” and criticized the international community for failing to uphold its commitments.

“Nearly one hundred people in Gaza have lost their lives in recent days,” he said. “The Rafah crossing remains closed, and despite promises of at least 600 aid trucks entering Gaza daily, that has not happened. As predicted, the Zionist regime once again failed to deliver on its commitments, while the guarantors of the ceasefire, especially the United States, have stood by idly and enabled the continuation of these crimes.”

He also noted that Iran’s stance since the beginning of the conflict has been “consistent and based on experience,” adding that “the regime has never abided by its obligations and is not serious in its claims.”

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, occupation forces have violated the truce agreement at least 47 times since it went into force on October 11.

‘The world is rejecting western unilateralism’

Referring to the recent Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting in Uganda, Baqaei highlighted the strong backing for Iran’s position against Western unilateralism.

“The summit adopted an important resolution supporting Iran’s view that the actions of the three European countries and the United States to revive revoked UN Security Council resolutions are illegal,” he said. “This was not merely a written statement — it reflected the deep concern of the international community over the way certain powers exploit international institutions to advance their political objectives.”

He added that this support from NAM and other member states “demonstrates growing global resistance to the abuse of the Security Council by a handful of countries.”

Araghchi arrived in Kampala early Wednesday to attend the 19th Midterm Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, held under the theme “Deepening Cooperation for Greater Global Prosperity.”

‘Resolution 2231 officially terminated’

On the status of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Baqaei declared that it must now be considered expired as of October 17.

“Iran, Russia, and China reaffirmed in a joint letter that Resolution 2231 has come to an end,” he said. “The UN Secretariat should act accordingly. The opposition from China and Russia shows that the Security Council failed to reach any decision to reimpose the revoked sanctions. The Non-Aligned Movement also expressed firm support for Iran’s stance.”

He emphasized that the move by the three European states “has caused a legal and political rift in the international community” and that “the responsibility for this lies squarely with those countries.”

Baqaei further underlined that the termination of Resolution 2231 does not alter Iran’s fundamental rights, including its right to uranium enrichment.

“Fifteen IAEA reports confirmed Iran’s full compliance with its commitments,” he said. “However, since 2018, both the United States and the three European countries have been in violation of the JCPOA. The resolution’s expiration changes nothing about Iran’s essential obligations or rights.”

The UK, France, and Germany triggered a mechanism called the ‘snapback’ on August 28, setting in motion a 30day process to restore all UN sanctions on Iran. The snapback mechanism was part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (officially the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the JCPOA) which allowed non-Iranian signatories to bring back UN sanctions if they deemed Iran to be non-compliant with its commitments.

‘Iran’s nuclear program not an international issue’

Baqaei dismissed Western claims that Iran’s nuclear program poses an international problem, saying, “We do not consider our nuclear issue to be a matter of global concern. It was the Zionist regime and certain Western powers that forced it onto the international agenda.”

He stressed that Iran’s nuclear activities “must be viewed through the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty” and that “the right to enrichment is inherent — it is not something granted by others but an established right under the Safeguards Agreement.”

‘Our message to Europe is simple: do no evil’

Addressing the European trio’s call for renewed talks, Baqaei offered a response: “Our short answer is: Do no evil.”

He said the three European countries must first prove they are capable of acting as “reliable partners,” adding that even within Europe, officials acknowledge their lack of influence in West Asia.

“The German chancellor’s recent comments show that Europe lacks both the tools and the political will to play an effective role,” he said.

Baqaei also condemned the European move to align certain non-EU states with sanctions against Iran, calling it “a violation of international law” and stressing that “many countries have already said they will not comply.”

‘Our cooperation with Russia faces no restrictions’

Responding to remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that there are no restrictions on defense cooperation with Iran, Baqaei said that bilateral relations between Tehran and Moscow continue to expand in all fields.

“We have several key foundational agreements, including a comprehensive partnership that covers broad areas of cooperation, including defense,” he said. “Since Resolution 2231 has expired, our cooperation with Russia will continue seriously and without limitation.”

He described Ali Larijani’s recent visit to Moscow and ongoing meetings with Russian envoys as part of regular regional consultations, emphasizing that “these contacts are within the framework of natural, ongoing coordination between the two countries.”

‘Regional solutions must come from within the region’

On Pakistan and Afghanistan, the spokesman welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between the two neighbors, saying Iran had urged both sides to exercise restraint. “We hope this will lead to a broader dialogue aimed at resolving disputes and easing tensions,” he said.

Baqaei also warned against any renewed U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, pointing to Washington’s track record: “The U.S. presence brought nothing but insecurity, instability, and drug trafficking. All participants at the recent Moscow meeting reaffirmed Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and warned that foreign presence only breeds further instability.”

Once strategic partners, Pakistan and the Taliban government have seen relations sour in recent years, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harboring TTP militants responsible for cross-border attacks. According to the Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies, violent incidents have claimed at least 2,414 lives in Pakistan during the first three quarters of this year alone.

Reports indicate that Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of allowing militants to launch attacks from its territory, while the Taliban have accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes inside Afghanistan. Taliban sources claim to have captured two Pakistani border posts in Helmand Province, while Pakistani officials reported “heavy exchanges” of fire at multiple points along the frontier.

The two countries share a 2,600-kilometer (1,600-mile) rugged frontier known as the Durand Line, established in 1893 under British rule. While Pakistan recognizes the border, Afghanistan disputes it and insists that any activity along the line requires mutual consent. The Durand Line cuts through historic tribal areas dividing ethnic Pashtun communities and has long been a source of political tension.

Iran has repeatedly expressed willingness to help both neighbors resolve disputes peacefully.