IAF screens Óliver Laxe’s “Sirāt”

TEHRAN – The 2025 drama “Sirāt” directed by Óliver Laxe was screened at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran on Monday.

The film screening at the Nasseri Hall of the IAF was followed by a review session in the presence of movie critic and documentary filmmaker Saeed Nouri, Mehr reported.

“Sirāt” follows Luis (Sergi López) and Esteban (Bruno Núñez Arjona), a father and son in search of Marina, their missing daughter and sister, in the deserts of southern Morocco. Driven by fate, they decide to follow a group of ravers in search of one last party, in the hope that Marina will be there.

Inspired by the Sirāt Bridge, which in Islamic tradition separates hell from heaven, where the soul is confronted with its true nature, it is a spiritual road movie about physical wandering, borders, and introspection—omnipresent themes in the Franco-Spanish filmmaker’s work.

For his fourth feature film, which is both more political and radical than Laxe’s previous pictures and is shot on location in Spain and Morocco, the director follows the path of a lonely character in internal exile, crossing both a literal and metaphorical desert.

The Spanish-French film had its world premiere in the main competition of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May, where it won the Jury Prize.

It has been selected as the Spanish submission for the Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

Óliver Laxe Coro, 43, is a French-born Spanish film director, screenwriter, and actor of Galician ancestry.

His debut feature film,” You All Are Captains,” premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the FIPRESCI Prize.

His second feature, “Mimosas,” was filmed in the Atlas Mountains and screened in the Critics' Week section at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Nespresso Grand Prize.

