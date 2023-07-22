Bastam and Kharghan: glimpses into Iran’s ancient splendor

TEHRAN - Bastam and Kharghan may be hidden gems for sightseers seeking an off-the-beaten-path adventure.

Whether you're a history buff, a nature lover, or simply looking for an authentic cultural experience, these remarkable cities are sure to leave an indelible mark on your travel memories.

Located in Semnan province, north-central Iran, Bastam and Kharghan boast a legacy dating back over a thousand years, evident in their awe-inspiring architectural marvels. Their significant historical and architectural sites have earned them a well-deserved spot on UNESCO's Tentative List of World Heritage Sites in 2007.

At the heart of Bastam lies the world-renowned Shrine of Bayazid Bastami, a revered Sufi saint. The magnificent complex is decorated with intricate mosaics, colorful tiles, and beautifully carved stones, demonstrating the intricate craftsmanship of the early Islamic era.

As mentioned by the UN Cultural Body, the assemblage comprises the complex of Sheikh Bayazid Bastami, the Chief Mosque, the towered dome of Kashaneh, and a part of the old wall of the city. The complex of Sheikh Bayazid Bastami comprises the grave of Sheikh Bayazid Bastami, one of the five elevated Sufis in the world. For the same reason, from the 19th century onward, several important properties have been constructed around it. The oldest property of the complex dates back to the 8th and 9th centuries CE.

UNESCO says the authenticity and integrity of the ensembles have been kept for one thousand years, adding the complex of Sheikh Bayazid Bastami can be compared with other religious complexes in the Islamic world but its remarkable issue is that it has had a regular trend of development through a millennium.

Visitors to Kharghan may wander through an ancient citadel, which has stood strong for centuries. This imposing structure is an excellent example of Persian fortress architecture and offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes from its walls. There is also a haven of tranquility and spiritual significance; Jameh Mosque of Kharghan, which embraces elegant Islamic motifs and stunning calligraphy.

The vibrant local culture of Bastam and Kharghan is deeply rooted in Iran's literary and artistic traditions. Visit the local craft market in Bastam to see handcrafted tapestries, traditional pottery, and exquisite textiles that testify to the exceptional skill of local artisans.

Get a taste of traditional Persian cuisine at local restaurants, where you can sample mouth-watering dishes such as grilled meats, saffron-soaked rice, and aromatic Persian stews. Don't miss the chance to sip a cup of Iranian tea, famous for its unique aroma and taste, while having a friendly chat with the locals eager to share their stories and traditions.

In addition to their historical appeal, Bastam and Kharghan are nestled among breathtaking natural landscapes. Serenity and peace can be found in the picturesque valley, surrounded by rugged mountains and green meadows. Moreover, it is possible to take a stroll along the crystal clear rivers or hike along the nearby trails to immerse yourself in this enchanting, natural paradise.

You may explore the Kharghan salt cave, a natural wonder formed over millions of years. The cave is famous for the spectacular salt crystals lining the walls, creating a surreal atmosphere. Marvel as you walk through the underground chambers, gazing at the shimmering formations illuminated by dim lights.

Whenever embark on your journey to Bastam and Kharghan, be prepared to be mesmerized by their rich history, soak up the area’s natural beauty, and experience the true warmth of the locals.

AFM