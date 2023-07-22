“Eye-opener”: How Ayatollah Khamenei wants us to deal with anti-Islam events

TEHRAN - Muslims around the world are horrified at the revolting Islamophobic events taking place in Europe over the past few weeks. This is not the first time the holy Quran has got desecrated but the blatant support of Western governments for the provocative acts has led to further outcry in the Islamic world.

At a time when Muslims are subject to being carried away by nerve-wracking and overwhelming emotions, they should try not to take on a position that will help the enemies of Islam reach their wicked goals.

To be able to see the situation for what it really is and navigate through our emotions, we will take a look at the remarks that Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has made throughout the years while addressing anti-Islam events.

The Leader’s most recent reaction to the sacrilegious act of the Quran desecration came on Saturday. Ayatollah Khamenei has called the latest damaging of the Quran in Sweden a “criminal act” and called on Western governments to punish those responsible for the provocation. On Thursday a group of angry protesters, whose demonstration had been authorized by police, kicked and partially damaged a copy of Quran under the pretext of human rights.

Who is behind anti-Islam desecration moves and why?

Ayatollah Khamenei believes to understand why Westerners are so adamant on desecrating the Quran, we must take a look at the tragedies they have caused in West Asia. “Analyzing the chain of these evil events which was accompanied during the recent years by criminal operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Palestine, Lebanon and Pakistan leaves no doubt about the fact that this chain of evil events is planned and controlled by the heads of the domineering powers and Zionist think tanks which wield the greatest influence on the American government, its military and security organizations, the British government and certain European governments,” the Leader said in a statement in 2010. Ayatollah Khamenei was reacting to an anti-Islam preacher named Terry Joes who burned copies of the holy Quran in the U.S. state of Florida and broadcasted the images to world.

The leader Believes Israel and the West are “vainly trying to make young generations in the Islamic world lose respect for what is held sacred and to extinguish their religious sentiments”.

How should Muslims react to the desecration of Quran?

Ayatollah Khamenei believes the most important thing Muslims should do in the face of such challenges is staying united. He strongly condemns any weakness, malice and neglect of duty and thinks Muslims from all walks of life should take the issue seriously. “Everyone is responsible but opinion leaders, religious scholars and intellectuals are shouldering a heavy responsibility at this stage,” the Leader noted after the Pentagon confirmed in 2005 that a U.S. soldier had deliberately kicked a Guantanamo Bay prisoner’s Muslim holy book.



Ayatollah Khamenei has also urged Muslims to refrain from making similar moves in retaliation. He believes “no one has the right to desecrate religious sanctities” and people in the Islamic world must not see Christians and Jews responsible for the criminal acts of Western politicians. He says the ultimate goal of the West is to “extend opposition against Islam and Muslims to all levels of Christian communities, to put a religious facade on such opposition and to attract support of religious prejudices and beliefs through the involvement of churches and pastors.”

Western politicians must get a grip

Early this year when Quran got desecrated in Sweden and Denmark Ayatollah Khamenei said the moves show the “Arrogant Powers’ enmity is with Islam itself”. He suggests Western politicians come to their senses and bring those responsible for the desecration of the holy Quran to punishment before the Islamic world is forced to take collective and severe action.

Ayatollah Khamenei also wants Muslims to stop beating themselves over what has happened. According to the Leader such events are “eye-openers” and can even be considered a “great blessing”.

He noted, “Such occurrences stop people from slipping into lack of vigilance, from falling into deep sleep and letting down their guard”.