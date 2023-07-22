Islamophobic remarks will not go cost-free”: Qalibaf

TEHRAN- Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, has warned the Swedish government that offending Muslim values will not go unanswered.

He made the comments at a public session of the Iranian parliament on Saturday.

“Hurting the feelings and insulting the beliefs of the Muslims of the world is not cost-free, and the Swedish government must be held accountable for these insults,” he noted.

He said that Friday’s protests against this “heinous act” were an appropriate and necessary response.

“Muslim governments are expected to show their unity and religious zeal against these devilish desecrators in the same way that Muslim nations did,” the speaker continued.