Rise of Asia is a headache for the West: speaker

TEHRAN- The issue facing the West, according to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, is the rise of Asia as a global economic and political force.

Qalibaf made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly’s permanent budget and planning committee meeting on Tuesday in Tehran.

Qalibaf went on to say that the Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting will have a significant impact on determining the advantages and disadvantages of an effort to restore Asia to its rightful place in the world.