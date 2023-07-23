‘Tajikistan interested in expanding trade relations with Iran’

TEHRAN - The Acting Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mehdi Zeyghami met with Tajikistan’s Ambassador in Tehran Nizamuddin Zahedi on Saturday to discuss ways of removing trade barriers and improving economic relations between the two countries.

Speaking in the meeting, the Tajik ambassador emphasized that his country is eager for expanding trade ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, IRNA reported.

Zeyghami for his part said that President Ebrahim Raisi's administration attaches great importance to trade ties with neighboring countries, including Tajikistan, and proposed holding a joint business forum between the two countries during the Iranian president's upcoming visit to Dushanbe.

He also pointed to the decrease in the volume of trade between the two countries and noted that TPO is conducting research for identifying the causes and is taking the necessary measures to remove the obstacles to the development of trade between Iran and Tajikistan.

The official further announced that Iran is going to dispatch a commercial attaché to Tajikistan by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (late March 2024).

"Attending international exhibitions in Tajikistan and exchanging trade delegations are also among the main programs of TPO in order to increase the volume of mutual trade," Zeyghami emphasized.

He also underlined the ability of Iranian technical and engineering companies and called on the Tajik government to pave the way for the participation of such companies in important projects in Tajikistan.

Referring to the volume of commercial exchanges between Iran and Tajikistan in the first five months of this year, Zahedi noted that trade exchanges have decreased by nine percent compared to the same period last year.

“The volume of trade should increase considering Iran's potentials and our interest in using all these potentials and capacities," he stressed.

Referring to the planned visit of President Raisi to Tajikistan within the next two months, Zahedi said, "It is necessary to hold a business conference with the participation of tradesmen and business officials of the two countries in order to form a bond between the two sides."

The diplomat further pointed to the Esteghlal Tunnel project which was carried out by Iranian companies in his country, saying "The connection between the north and the center of Tajikistan used to cut off [during winter], but the Esteghlal Tunnel resolved that problem."

EF/MA

Photo: TPO caretaker Mehdi Zeyghami (R) hands over a souvenir to Tajik Ambassador in Tehran Nizamuddin Zahedi