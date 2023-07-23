Panama, Tunisia to host Iranian ‘Fifty Thousand’

TEHRAN – Iranian short film ‘The Fifty Thousand’ directed by Hamed Karivand will take part in two international film festival in Tunisia and Panama.

Cinétoile International Short Film Festival in Tunisia which started on July 20 and will continue until July 25 is scheduled to screen Karivand’s short film.

The Panama Series Festival will be another international festival which will screen ‘The Fifty Thousand’.

Written by Fardin Rahmanpour, the short piece is about the life of a boy who lives with his father in a house down town and struggles with many challenges and is forced to sell his pigeon for 50 thousand tomans.

The cast of ‘The Fifty Thousand’ includes Amir Hossein Ghalandari, Elahe Jami, Hosein Kiani, and Mehdi Parhizkari.

