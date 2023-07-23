Iran launches massive aerial war game

TEHRAN - The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) was set to begin extensive drills in the country’s central areas on Sunday night in the country’s central areas.

According to Air Force Commander Hamid Vahedi, the war game, code-named Fadaeeyan-e Harim-e Velayat 11 (Devotees of Velayat Airspace 11), takes place at the Shahid Babaei Air Base in the Anark area of Isfahan to promote “friendship, peace, calm, and security” in the region.

The military exercise will involve 92 aircraft, including different fighter planes, interceptor aircraft, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles, according to Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi.

“In this exercise, young and creative personnel who have learned all their specialties in Iran under the supervision of the national instructors, using 92 types of interceptor fighters, bombers and drones, will carry out a variety of reconnaissance and photography operations, destroy air and ground targets, psychological operations, electronic warfare and passive defense. They will also test newly manufactured systems and modern equipment,” he stated.

He went on to highlight, “This exercise is one of the exercises approved by the central headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya (PBUH) and it is planned and implemented in two directions in a bid to improve the combat ability and obtaining a suitable model for combat in real conditions by using various types of manned and unmanned aircraft.”

He also noted that the Air Force units are going to carry out a broad range of operations in the war game, such as reconnaissance and aerial imaging, detonation of air and ground targets, electronic warfare, civil defense tactics, and testing of new modern systems.

“This exercise will be held based on the self-sufficiency and self-confidence of the Air Force, and during it, young, talented, intelligent, trained and powerful pilots, along with the expert and committed technical staff of this divine force, will use the experience of the veterans of the eight years of the Sacred Defense, combat tactics and various types of drone (UAV) operations in the form of highly precision and destruction,” the commander continued.

In order to eliminate targets with pinpoint accuracy, he stated, Air Force troops would also practice a variety of combat tactics and standoff attack operations using drones.

“The main axis of the war game is ensuring sustainable security, promoting and strengthening regional relations, good neighborliness and defending the country’s air borders,” the general remarked.