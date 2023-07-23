Iran parliamentary elections to be held with new electoral law

TEHRAN – Hadi Tahan Nazif, the spokesman for the Guardian Council, announced Sunday that the new parliamentary elections slated for March 2024 will be held with the new electoral law that the vetting body endorsed.

Nazif said the Iranian parliament worked on amending the electoral law last year and passed a new version of the law, which included more than 50 articles.

The last procedures for amending the law in the parliament were done on Sunday and the next parliamentary elections, due to be held in March 2024, will be held with the new amended law, the spokesman said, according to Mehr News.