Sports Minister Sajadi on verge of resignation: report

TEHRAN - Iran's Sports Minister Hamid Sajadi is reportedly on the verge of resigning.

Sajadi and other senior officials suffered serious injuries in a helicopter crash in February.

The helicopter crashed as it was landing at a sports complex in the city of Baft, in the southern province of Kerman.

Esmaeil Ahmadi, a senior adviser to the sports minister and a ministry director general, was killed in the incident.

Sajadi suffered a brain hemorrhage and was hospitalized for eight days.

The minister is going to withdraw from his role due to his physical health condition and President Ebrahim Raisi will likely accept the resignation.

Sajadi is a former long-distance runner who represented Iran in the 1992 and 1996 Summer Olympics.