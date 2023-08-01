Hashemi named Iran’s Minister of Sport caretaker

TEHRAN - Kioumars Hashemi was named as caretaker of Iran’s Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs on Tuesday.

Sajadi stepped down from his role due to his physical health condition.

The ex-Iran long-distance runner and other senior officials suffered serious injuries in a helicopter crash in February.

Sajadi was hospitalized for eight days for brain hemorrhage.

He had received a warning from Iran's Parliament in January.

Sajadi had been named as Minister of Sport and Youths of Iran in August 2021.

Kioumars Hashemi had previously served as the president of Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) from 2014 to 2018.