Iran arrests Bahai spies: statement 

TEHRAN – The intelligence organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Intelligence issued a joint statement on Tuesday announcing the detention of a group of Bahai individuals accused of espionage in the northern province of Gilan.

The statement said the accused had direct or indirect organizational contact with the Bayt Al Adl (House of Justice), which is located in the occupied territories of Palestine.

“They undertook the strategic mission of reviving the organization of the false Bahai sect in Gilan Province under the title of ‘aggressive’ propaganda line and targeted collection of information,” the joint statement said of the accused.

It also said the detained members of the Bahai community were tasked with disseminating the teachings of the Bahai sect through infiltration into art and media institutions.