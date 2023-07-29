Iran beach soccer learn fate in Belarusian tournament

TEHRAN – Iran beach soccer team learned their opponents in the II Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The competition will take place in the capital of Belarus, Minsk from Aug. 5 to 9.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Belarus, the UAE and Azerbaijan.

Group A consists of Russia, Uzbekistan, Oman and Egypt.

Team Melli will start the campaign with a match against Azerbaijan, slated for Aug. 5.

Athletes from Russia and other member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will compete in the Games.