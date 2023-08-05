Iran beach soccer victorious over Azerbaijan in 2nd CIS Games

TEHRAN – Iran beach soccer team beat Azerbaijan 3-1 in the II Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) opening match on Saturday.

Mehdi Shirmohammadi, Abbas Rezaei and Hadi Farahmand scored for Team Melli.

The competition takes place in the capital of Belarus, Minsk from Aug. 5 to 9.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Belarus, the UAE and Azerbaijan.

Group A consists of Russia, Uzbekistan, Oman and Egypt.

Athletes from Russia and other member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) compete in the Games.