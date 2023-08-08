Iran beach soccer to play Belarus at 2nd CIS Games final
August 9, 2023 - 1:26
TEHRAN – Iran defeated Russia at the II Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) semifinals on Tuesday.
Iran beat the Russian team 4-3 on penalties after the two teams shared the spoils in a 4-4 draw.
Belarus also advanced to the final after beating Oman 4-0.
The 2nd CIS Games are being held in Belarus from Aug. 4 to 14.
Athletes from Russia and other member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) compete in the Games.
