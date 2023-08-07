Belarus beach soccer down Iran at 2nd CIS Games

TEHRAN – Belarus beach soccer team defeated Iran 6-1 at the II Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Monday.

The young Persians had already defeated Azerbaijan and the UAE in Group B.

Iran are scheduled to play Russia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The 2nd CIS Games are being held in Belarus from Aug. 4 to 14.

Athletes from Russia and other member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) compete in the Games.