Iran beach soccer beat UAE at 2nd CIS Games

TEHRAN – Iran beach soccer team beat the United Arab Emirates 3-2 at the II Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Sunday.

Reza Dayeri, Mehdi Shirmohammadi and Sobhan Faleh were on target for Team Melli.

Iran are scheduled to play hosts Belarus on Monday, while Azerbaijan meet the UAE.

The young Persians had already defeated Azerbaijan 3-1.

Russia, Uzbekistan, Oman and Egypt are in Group A.

The 2nd CIS Games are being held in Belarus from Aug. 4 to 14.

Athletes from Russia and other member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) compete in the Games.