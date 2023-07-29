Iran’s ‘Left Handed’ goes to five international film festivals

TEHRAN – Iranian short film ‘Left Handed’ will take part in five international film festivals in Italy, Indonesia, Turkey and South Korea.

The short piece is scheduled to be screened at Minikino Film Week – Bali International Short Film Festival in Indonesia, the TRT World Citizen Humanitarian Film Festival in Turkey, Cheongju International Short Film Festival in South Korea, the Salento International Film Festival and Fernando Di Leo Short Film Festival in Italy.

‘Left Handed’ is directed by Nasrin Mohammadpour and produced by Fariba Arab in Chosen Image Company. It has been filmed in Mashhad, northeast Iran, for seven days.

“Maryam is thinking of a big decision and intends to do something and prepare herself for it, but …” reads part of the story.

Like other films directed by Mohammadpour, ‘Left Handed’ is also about women and society. The screenplay of the work has already won two awards at domestic festivals.

Yasman Nasiri, Roham Assadi, Soheil Rezaei, Leila Dalir, Reza Mouszadeh Golestani, Ali Javan, and Nasser Shojaeifar are among the cast of the short piece.

‘Left Handed’ has been previously screened in many international film festivals, including Seoul International Women's Film Festival, Positively Different Short Film Festival in Greece, Kaohsiung International Film Festival in Taiwan and International Adana Golden Boll Film Festival in Turkey.

ZM/

