Jamshidi left out of Iran team for 2023 FIBA World Cup

TEHRAN – Shooting guard Mohammad Jamshidi has been left out of Iran basketball team for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Jamshidi, 31, is a member of Iran national team since 2012 FIBA Asia Cup.

Iran basketball team are drawn in Group G of the World Cup along with powerhouses Spain, Ivory Coast and Brazil.

The prestigious competition will take place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Team Melli, headed by Hakan Demir, will meet Brazil on Aug. 26 in their opening match.

The Turkish coach has called up 15 players to the national team.

Iran squad:

Hamed Haddadi, Sajad Mashayekhi, Salar Monji, Behnam Yakhchali, Sina Vahedi, Jalal Aghamiri, Arsalan Kazemi, Piter Girgoorian, Navid Rezaeifar, Sajad Pazirofteh, Matin Aghajanpour, Hasan Ali Akbari, Meysam Mirzaei, Mohammad Shahrian, Mohammad Amini